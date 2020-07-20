Kadyrov slams US sanctions as attempt to cause rifts in his family

GROZNY, July 20. /TASS/. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has blasted the US sanctions imposed against him and his relatives as a futile attempt to incite spats in his family, he said via Telegram.

"Ok, even if I am hundred times the human rights violator, then how do you explain sanctions against <…> my wife and my daughters? What crimes did they commit and whose rights did they violate? You have no answer to this question. <…> You dared to attempt brazenly disgusting measures and cause rifts in my family. Maybe you thought that you’ll succeed, but missed the mark," he wrote.

He offered for the US State Department representatives to come to Chechnya and see for themselves what level of support among the region’s population he enjoys.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier on Monday that the United States was imposing visa sanctions on head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members for gross violations of human rights. The restrictions are applied in accordance with the US law that bans entry into the country for people seen as accomplices to corruption and human rights violations by US authorities.