Russian doctors fly to Baikonur to help beat coronavirus in town for Cosmodrome employees

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian space agency’s (Roscosmos) aircraft carrying medical specialists of the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency has landed in Baikonur to help beat the coronavirus in the namesake town, Roscosmos told TASS on Saturday.

"Today, on June 27, a special plane of the Roscosmos State Corporation arrived at Baikonur’s Krainy Airport with a medical team of specialists from Russia’s Federal Medical and Biological Agency on board," the state corporation said.

Roscosmos added that the aircraft also brought ventilators, 2,000 kits of personal protective equipment and a required amount of medicines.