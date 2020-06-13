Coronavirus cases in Russia grow to 520,129

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 8,706 in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 520,129, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The latest data indicate that the daily growth equaled 1.7% compared to 1.8% a day earlier.

New coronavirus cases equaled 1,493 in Moscow, 725 in the Moscow Region, 262 in St. Petersburg, 245 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 228 in the Voronezh Region. Overall, 238,659 people are undergoing medical treatment in Russia, the latest data indicate.

The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus in Russia in the past twenty-four hours reached 5,271, bringing total recoveries to 274,641.

The latest data indicate that the recoveries already make up almost 53% of all the coronavirus cases in Russia.

Another 114 coronavirus patients died in Russia in the past twenty-four hours, bringing total fatalities to 6,829. According to the crisis center’s data, total fatalities account for 1.3% of all coronavirus cases in Russia.