Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. NATO’s summit declaration makes no mention of its open-door policy for the first time in three decades; the Serbian Parliament seeks to probe into alleged arms exports to Ukraine; and the EU summit in Brussels indicates that Moldova, not Ukraine, is currently poised to move forward with accession negotiations. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: NATO summit declaration omits commitment to enlargement policy, first time since 1990s For the first time since the 1990s, NATO did not include a reference to its commitment to the open-door policy in its final summit declaration, Izvestia writes. For over 30 years, this provision had consistently appeared in all of the alliance’s concluding documents. Experts believe the omission was a tactical decision aimed at avoiding provoking US President Donald Trump, who opposes Ukraine’s accession to the bloc. Nonetheless, NATO has not abandoned the open-door policy. The alliance continues to expand cooperation with post-Soviet states, including Armenia, Russia’s ally in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Russia is firmly opposed to NATO enlargement, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. "Everything at the NATO summit was done so as not to antagonize Trump. NATO has a long history. The alliance has outlasted many politicians and will outlast Trump. This is not a rejection of the open-door policy," Associate Professor in the Department of Politics and Governance at the Higher School of Economics Mikhail Mironyuk told Izvestia. Thomas Graham, Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush for Russia and Eurasia, told the newspaper that the situation simply arises from the fact that the United States was opposed to including such a provision in the declaration, and this should not be interpreted as signalling a change in the other allies' position. However, some experts do not rule out that NATO’s enlargement policy may shift in the future. After all, opposition to Ukraine’s accession is not limited to Washington - several European nations, primarily Hungary and Slovakia, are also against it. "For now, it’s mainly about not contradicting Trump. But many in Europe also don’t want to admit Ukraine. So, a tactical move could evolve into a strategic one," Andrey Kortunov, an expert with the Valdai Discussion Club, told Izvestia. "Russia’s position was clearly articulated by the president on June 14 of last year during his address at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: one of the key elements of a future settlement of the Ukrainian crisis must be the consolidation of Ukraine’s non-bloc, neutral, and non-nuclear status," Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. Izvestia: Serbia to carry out inquiry into arms shipments to Kiev The Serbian Parliament has initiated hearings on the issue of Belgrade’s military supplies to Ukraine, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Diaspora and Serbs in the Region and a member of the "We - Voice from the People" parliamentary group Dragan Stanojevic told Izvestia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has already halted arms exports and pledged to establish oversight of future shipments. Experts believe Vucic will make good on these commitments. Belgrade has previously been repeatedly linked to supplying weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including mortar shells.

"We have initiated a hearing within the Defense Committee in Parliament on this matter. There has been no response yet. Our parliamentary group ‘We - Voice from the People’ made a statement in Parliament in which we included two matters: arms deliveries and Vucic’s trip to Odessa to meet with Zelensky (on June 11, for the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit)," Stanojevic told Izvestia. The issue of the Moscow-Belgrade-Kiev triangle gained prominence in late May, when the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that, contrary to Belgrade’s declared "neutrality," Serbian defense enterprises continued supplying munitions to Kiev, Izvestia writes. These actions, according to the report, were being disguised through schemes involving falsified end-user certificates and intermediary countries, primarily the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria. On June 23, Vucic announced the suspension of all munitions exports. The Serbian leader stated that henceforth, all deliveries would require authorization from the National Security Council. The additional control measures presented by President Vucic could yield the desired outcomes, Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Milan Lazovic told Izvestia. "There has been a certain degree of tension in bilateral relations, but both sides have promptly engaged in addressing the sensitive issues. Belgrade’s reaction was immediate, and there was a dialogue with Moscow. The Serbian side pledged to strengthen its oversight of military-industrial exports to ensure they do not reach the Kiev regime. In turn, Moscow affirmed that it trusts Belgrade on this matter but will continue to monitor the situation independently," the expert noted. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU poised to move Moldova ahead in accession process as Ukraine left hanging The two-day European Union summit that opened on Thursday, June 26, in Brussels confirmed that Ukraine should not expect swift progress toward European integration. European leaders are unlikely to make any such promises while the Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Among all post-Soviet states, Moldova currently holds the strongest prospects for entering substantive negotiations on EU accession. In the meantime, the European Union is bracing for a prolonged standoff with Russia - a confrontation that, according to one summit participant, may extend at least through 2028. The Brussels summit was preceded by a NATO leaders’ meeting in The Hague, which concluded on Wednesday. The timing of these events suggests a seamless transition from one to the other - particularly since, following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EU has effectively transformed into a military bloc, according to the newspaper. It is within the EU, more so than at NATO meetings, that critical decisions are now made on supplying military aid to Ukraine, and it is there that the West’s strategic posture toward Russia is increasingly defined. As a result, the first day of the EU summit was heavily focused on security matters - albeit in a distinct context. Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly stated, from various platforms, that the only reliable guarantee for his country’s security lies in membership in NATO or the EU, ideally both. However, there is still no clarity as to whether this goal is even attainable, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. When it comes to Ukraine’s EU prospects, there appears to be somewhat more specificity - Hungary remains categorically opposed to Ukraine’s accession. The Hungarian veto is currently blocking the opening of a negotiation cluster with Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reassured other summit participants that Budapest’s stance is unwavering.

