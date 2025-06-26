EU summit fails to approve statement supporting Ukraine

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. The European Union’s summit has not managed to approve a statement supporting Ukraine because of Hungary’s veto.

"The European Council held an exchange of views with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine [in a video conference format]. The European Council discussed the latest developments as regards Ukraine. The text set out in document EUCO 16/25 was firmly supported by 26 Heads of State or Government [out of 27]. The European Council will revert to the issue at its next meeting," the European Council’s press service said.

Earlier, Budapest warned that it would not support any initiatives on providing new military aid to the Kiev regime mentioned in the draft statement on Ukraine.