US ready to talk unlike Europe — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States are ready to talk, unlike the Europeans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The United States differs significantly from European elites. They are willing to talk. Even with positions opposed radically, that is always important," he said at the opening of the fourth congress of the International Russophile Movement.

"We always talk to those who want to do it seriously. [One should come] not to show up and repeat into the microphone what they [in the West] publicly declare every day, condemning the Russian Federation. There is no need to travel here to issue condemnations. However, we are always open to serious dialogue. And that is precisely how the United States conducts business with us," the minister added.