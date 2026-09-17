Russia ready to facilitate economic, humanitarian ties with Georgia — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Georgia is expanding, and Moscow stands ready to support further economic and humanitarian ties, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

Shoigu made the remarks during a meeting of the presidium of the Security Council's scientific and expert advisory board.

"Russia ranks second among Georgia's largest trading partners, and our cooperation continues to expand," Shoigu noted. "We are ready to facilitate the development of Russian-Georgian economic and humanitarian ties."

The Security Council Secretary highlighted data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, showing that bilateral trade turnover reached $1.8 billion between January and July 2026. This marks a 20.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

"When it comes to Georgia, the figures speak for themselves," Shoigu added.