Russia to set up polling stations on border with Baltic states, Poland — CEC chairwoman

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will set up polling stations for its citizens living in Poland and the Baltic states at its borders on September 18-20, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

"We have once again adopted measures to create an additional opportunity [to vote in the parliamentary elections] for our compatriots living in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland. Based on the experience of the 2024 election, we will set up ten polling stations near the border crossings," she noted during a report on the readiness of electoral systems for the elections. "There will be four such polling stations in the Kaliningrad Region, one in the Leningrad Region, and five in the Pskov Region. Over the three days of the election, all of them [the Russians living in the abovementioned countries] will be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote. This is very important and relevant for them," Pamfilova emphasized.

According to the CEC chairwoman, early voting is currently taking place in 43 countries with the help of 71 election commissions. She pointed out that as of now, nearly 14,000 voters in 28 countries have cast their votes.