Election Commission, MFA open 333 polling stations in 152 countries for Duma elections

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Joint efforts by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Foreign Ministry have resulted in the opening of 333 polling stations across 152 countries for the State Duma elections, CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said in a report on the electoral system's readiness for the unified voting day.

According to the report, 333 polling stations have been opened worldwide, with early voting taking place at 71 stations across 43 countries. Approximately 14,000 Russian citizens in 28 countries have already cast their early votes in the State Duma elections.

"We are not lamenting or complaining. Together with the Foreign Ministry we have done everything possible – and even the impossible – to ensure that our citizens abroad can vote," Pamfilova said, thanking the diplomats for their assistance.

She noted that such an expansion of voting opportunities is particularly important, given that many Russians who support their homeland reside abroad.