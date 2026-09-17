Lavrov notes massive wave of propaganda from West ahead of elections

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow is countering a major wave of aggressive Western propaganda due to the upcoming State Duma elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of the fourth congress of the International Russophile Movement.

"A massive wave of primitive aggressive propaganda is currently being directed at us in connection with the upcoming State Duma elections," he said.

The minister drew attention to the special address to Russian citizens by President Vladimir Putin on the matter.

"I believe the Russophile Movement is sending a very important signal to our voters, in particular, by holding its congress literally on the eve of the voting. I hope you will continue to carry out your noble mission with our active support, while naturally determining the direction of your work independently. We also view this as a significant element of engagement with civil society and the global community," he stressed.