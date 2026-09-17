No material change in relations with US so far — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. There has been no material change in Russian-American relations, nor is any expected, despite the existence of a dialogue between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of the fourth congress of the International Russophile Movement.

The United States, unlike European countries, is ready to talk and conduct a serious dialogue with Russia, he noted.

"It is always important, even when positions are completely opposite. And that is precisely how the United States conducts business with us, even though there has been and is not expected any material effect in terms of restoring ties between our countries," Lavrov said.