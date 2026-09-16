Russia backs India, Brazil, African nations for permanent UNSC members — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russia supports including India and Brazil in the group of permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) as it also advocates for addressing the underrepresentation of African countries at the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the International Festival of Youth.

Russia’s top diplomat described the heavily underrepresented Asian, African and Latin American countries as the main problem facing the global security body. "As you know, we support India and Brazil as candidates. And we are adamant that the issue of African underrepresentation should be resolved alongside deciding on their application," he argued.

"Hopefully it will happen soon. There is a quite active position on the African continent. It is somewhat broader than many think realistic. But the process is ongoing, and we will necessarily push for justice toward Asia, Africa and Latin America," Lavrov emphasized.

However, he warned, Russia will never support any candidates put forward by the collective West.

Yekaterinburg is hosting the IYF under the motto "Follow Your Dream" through September 17. As many as 10,000 youth leaders from 191 countries, including 5,000 delegates each from Russia and overseas, are expected to attend the global event. A thousand teenagers aged between 14 and 17 will take part in the festival’s program.

TASS is the general media partner of the event.