Normalizing relations needed to launch comprehensive US-Russia dialogue — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States retain contacts in certain areas today but overall relations should be normalized so that there is comprehensive dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our US colleagues suggest that we resume the bilateral dialogue. We are currently maintaining separate contacts, but it is necessary to normalize relations on the whole to launch a comprehensive dialogue," Lavrov said addressing the participants of the 2026 International Festival of Youth in Russia.

Russia’s top diplomat emphasized that Moscow appreciates the Trump administration’s policy, unlike the "arrogant and not very rational" Europeans, to engage in a dialogue with Russia, which is "always useful even in cases when positions differ."

The 2026 International Youth Festival is taking place in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the slogan ‘Follow Your Dream.’

The event brings together up to 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries, including more than 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 more from other countries. The program also involves 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.