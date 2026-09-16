Ukraine discussion among BRICS leaders as substantive as possible — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The discussion among BRICS leaders on the Ukrainian settlement was as substantive as possible, and all partners accepted Russia’s position with understanding, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a briefing following the BRICS summit.

"The discussion among the leaders on the situation in and around Ukraine was as substantive as possible," he emphasized. "[Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin provided a thorough assessment of the situation and of the position we are defending both politically and directly on the battlefield. I must say that all partners received this with understanding," the senior diplomat pointed out.

Ryabkov noted that throughout the entire period of the special military operation, "colleagues from BRICS member states have put forward and promoted their ideas in various formats - individually, as well as on a multilateral, bilateral, and trilateral basis."

"They are standing with us and will continue to maintain close contact," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.