Kiev deliberately resorts to nuclear blackmail by attacking Energodar — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime deliberately resorts to nuclear blackmail by delivering strikes on Energodar and jeopardizing the security of the entire Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In all, Ukraine’s shelling of Energodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since April 9 left nine plant workers dead, while dozens more civilian specialists have been wounded," she said.

"By carrying out attacks on Energodar, the Kiev regime is deliberately resorting to nuclear blackmail, jeopardizing the security of Europe and, in fact, the entire world," Zakharova added.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Energodar have repeatedly come under attack by the Ukrainian army. On July 15, Ukrainian forces attacked a Zaporozhye NPP service vehicle with a drone, killing Chief Engineer Alexander Yakovlev and the driver.

Then, on July 18, a Ukrainian drone hit an area near a bus stop in Energodar where people were waiting for transportation to work. One person was killed and 20 were wounded, the majority of them Zaporozhye NPP employees.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined 6 GW of electricity.