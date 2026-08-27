MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The EU is exploiting Armenia and its citizens for its own benefit in its confrontation with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"It is telling that the political forces which, as they claim, ‘bring democracy’ to Armenia - first and foremost, of course, EU representatives - remain silent about the intensifying pressure on politicians and public figures who are constructively disposed toward our country. It seems to me that this is further confirmation that the Armenian authorities’ new friends continue to turn a blind eye to anything that contributes to the EU’s goals in Armenia, namely the cynical exploitation of the country, its potential, and its citizens in their confrontation with Russia," she noted.

Commenting at journalists’ request on the situation in Armenia, where a new wave of persecution against opposition political forces is gaining momentum, Zakharova noted that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states, including Armenia, nor in the activities of its law enforcement agencies. She emphasized that Russia continues to regard Armenia as a brotherly country and therefore cannot remain indifferent to the political processes unfolding there, especially when they "are carried out under slogans related to bilateral relations with Russia."

According to the diplomat, the trend toward escalating repression against political forces and figures who advocate for preserving and strengthening allied relations with Russia continues. She also noted that this clearly contradicts Armenian society’s desire for the steady development of bilateral ties, which was clearly evident in the parliamentary elections held in June.

"This destructive course taken by the country’s authorities stands in sharp contrast to the public assurances from official Yerevan that no steps are being taken there to worsen relations with Russia. We expect that political parties and blocs, municipal leaders, and civil society activists in Armenia who work to strengthen traditional bilateral cooperation will participate freely in domestic political life and contribute to the country's development and prosperity," Zakharova emphasized.