London, Paris unable to dodge responsibility for strikes deep into Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Britain and France bear direct responsibility for their participation in terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime on Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"It is obvious that by transferring so-called assembly functions to the Ukrainians, London and Paris are frantically trying to dodge responsibility for strikes deep into our country's territory," she noted. "It won't work. Paris, London, Berlin, and other capitals bear direct responsibility for participating in terrorist attacks."

Zakharova drew attention to the destructive role that the "EU troika" - represented by the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain - is playing in "inciting and fueling the Ukrainian crisis." While Germany "dreams of creating the strongest army in Europe, the French and British are announcing steps to transfer military technology to Vladimir Zelensky."

Zakharova pointed out, in particular, that London confirmed the transfer by the British side of "technological data for the independent assembly of Scalp/Storm Shadow cruise missiles at Ukrainian enterprises," while the French concern Safran "has been equipping the Ukrainian-British Flamingo cruise missile with guidance systems for over a year and supplying navigation equipment and other systems to support strikes against Russia."

"Those in the West who make and implement these decisions should know that they are playing with fire. The consequences could be completely unpredictable, including for themselves," Zakharova emphasized.