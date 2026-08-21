Battlegroup North UAVs destroy two US armored vehicles near Kharkov

KURSK, August 21. /TASS/. Crews operating FPV strike drones of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed two American Humvee armored vehicles and a Ukrainian Kozak armored fighting vehicle in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"While on combat missions last night, Battlegroup North unmanned systems forces’ operators identified the locations of three Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions. The FPV drone crews conducted a combat operation, destroying two US-made Humvee armored vehicles and one Ukrainian Kozak armored fighting vehicle," the battlegroup reported.