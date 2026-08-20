Russian deputy defense chief discusses military cooperation with Sri Lankan ambassador

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov has discussed bilateral relations prospects with Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Shobini Gunasekera, focusing on issues of military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 20, 2026, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov held a meeting with Shobini Gunasekera, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation. They discussed the current state and prospects of Russian-Sri Lankan relations, with a focus on current issues of bilateral military cooperation of mutual interest," the ministry said.

The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the ministry added.