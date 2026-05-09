Peskov urges patience regarding conflict resolution efforts

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged patience regarding the resolution of ongoing conflicts, emphasizing that reaching any settlement is a long process filled with complex details.

In comments to Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin, he noted that both the path toward a peace agreement on Ukraine and "the path with Iran that the United States still has to go through" are lengthy processes full of highly complex details.

"We do not yet know how long this will last or how it will end, so let us be patient," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.