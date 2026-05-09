PREVIEW: Putin to hold number of international meetings with foreign leaders on May 9

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s international agenda on the sidelines of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War promises to be quite busy. Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that due to the fact that this year’s anniversary is not a round number, the Kremlin decided not to send special invitations to foreign leaders. Nevertheless, many high-ranking foreign guests expressed a desire to come to Moscow.

Putin will hold separate meetings with many of them on May 9. Among them Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysia Supreme Leader Sultan Ibrahim, President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba, Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) President Sinisa Karan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandic, and head of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

These kinds of celebrations also typically serve as opportunities for informal communication, so other contacts may arise spontaneously in the Russian leader’s work schedule.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Vladimir Putin will hold more than ten meetings on May 9.

Meeting with Fico

As Ushakov announced, Putin and Fico are scheduled to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as exchange views on current international issues. The politicians will also discuss the prospects for resuming the work of the Russian-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, which has not met since 2021.

Talks with Malaysian king

Talks with Malaysia Supreme Leader Sultan Ibrahim will be another important meeting on Putin’s schedule. The leaders met recently, in January in St. Petersburg. However, as Ushakov explained, this time the Sultan requested a one-on-one meeting, and the Russian side agreed.

Russian-Laotian negotiations

The marathon of international meetings will continue with talks with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. According to Ushakov, a highly representative Malaysian delegation, which has arrived to discuss the full range of bilateral relations, will participate in the talks. "We will also have a whole group of relevant representatives," he noted, adding that the parties will discuss "the comprehensive further development of bilateral relations."

Meeting with representatives of Republika Srpska

On May 9, Putin will also hold talks in the Kremlin with the new President of Republika Srpska Sinisa Karan. He will also be joined by head of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party Milorad Dodik, and Chairman of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandic.

The leadership of Republika Srpska has arrived in Moscow for the May 9 celebrations. Last year a delegation from the republic led by then-President Dodik also participated in the 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

The meeting is expected to focus on current aspects of the post-conflict settlement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, strengthening the partnership with Republika Srpska, and the situation in the Western Balkans, according to earlier Kremlin reports.

Negotiations with leaders of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Putin will also meet with leaders of countries that are Russia’s closest neighbors. Among them are President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba, and President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev. The Russian leader met with both politicians a year ago, also in Moscow. The Abkhazian president previously announced his intention to approach Russia about resuming the suspended issuance of Russian passports in the republic.