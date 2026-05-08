Russia coordinates efforts to deliver top-tier ASEAN Summit in Kazan — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia will coordinate preparations to deliver a top-tier summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Kazan, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Russia has a proven track record in hosting events of this scale, including the 2016 Russia-ASEAN Summit in Sochi," the Roscongress Foundation quoted the chair of the summit's organizing committee as saying.

"Close coordination among all involved agencies is essential for the Kazan summit to meet the highest possible standard and advance the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership," Ushakov said during a committee meeting.

President Vladimir Putin ordered preparations to begin in late April and appointed Yury Ushakov to lead the organizing committee, with the Roscongress Foundation also providing support for the event.