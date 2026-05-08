US stance on Victory Day shifts dramatically under Trump administration — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has significantly reshaped the American government's approach to celebrating Victory Day, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev told journalists.

"The attitude of administration representatives toward the holiday has shifted, and shifted dramatically. Over the past two years, they have held the Immortal Regiment march in the center of the US capital," he told journalists during a gala reception commemorating the upcoming 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

"Administration representatives attended the reception today. The presidents [of Russia and the US] underscored the significance of Russian-American brotherhood in arms during their phone conversation," the envoy added.

The reception at the Russian Embassy in Washington was attended by members of the foreign diplomatic corps, compatriots, American experts and public figures, US administration officials, and Soviet and US veterans. Musicians performed wartime songs, and embassy school students also participated in the event.

A photo exhibition dedicated to the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide of the Soviet people by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Great Patriotic War was also on display.