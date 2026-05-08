MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The US has exposed the fabrication of the narrative around Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev stated.

"The masks are off. The Director of US National Intelligence has officially confirmed that President Obama directed the Russia hoax against both President Trump and Russia," the envoy wrote on his X page, commenting on reports that 44th US President Barack Obama directed the creation of this hoax.

Dmitriev added that Obama’s library should have a large section dedicated to the hoax about Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to him, the 44th US president has few other notable achievements.

Earlier, the office of US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard reported that Obama orchestrated the hoax about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A post with this content, unsigned and not attributed to Gabbard, was posted on the official X page of the Office of the US National Intelligence Director. It was published as a comment to recent remarks made by Democrat Obama during an appearance on satirist Stephen Colbert’s television show. The former US leader stated that curent president Republican Donald Trump, or any other head of state, cannot instruct the US Attorney General to prosecute those deemed undesirable.