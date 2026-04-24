Over 1,700 civilians victims of Ukrainian actions in 2026 - Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. More than 1,700 civilians were killed or injured in the first 90 days of 2026 as a result of Kiev’s actions, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said at a briefing.

"In the first 90 days of 2026, at least 1,725 civilians suffered from criminal actions by the Ukrainian army: 1,459 were wounded and 266 were killed. Among the casualties caused by the hands of Ukrainian fighters were 71 children, seven of whom were killed," the diplomat said.

"At the same time, there is a clear intention on Kiev’s part to escalate attacks on civilians and to take actions aimed at deliberately worsening the humanitarian conditions," Miroshnik emphasized.

He also pointed to the growing number of victims of Ukrainian drone strikes. "Over the past three months, 1,418 civilians became casualties of Ukrainian drone strikes: 212 people were killed, including six children, and 1,206 were wounded, among them 65 minors. Compared with the same period last year, the number of victims of drone strikes increased more than fourfold. In the first three months of last year, 409 people were affected by drones; this year it is 1,418," the diplomat added.

"The difference is striking and clearly shows how the latest technology that [Vladimir] Zelensky so proudly boasts about is being used," Miroshnik concluded.