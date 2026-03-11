Putin, Aliyev advocate for swift resolution in Middle East

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed the situation in the Middle East and advocated for a swift end to the hostilities in the region, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The leaders held a telephone conversation.

"While exchanging views on the current situation in the Middle East, both leaders spoke in favor of ceasing hostilities as soon as possible and resolving the active conflict through political and diplomatic means," the statement reads.