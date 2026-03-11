MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage are the main obstacle to peace and security for Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia For Truth party, said commenting on Ukraine’s recent missile strike on the city of Bryansk.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10. According to regional authorities, the attack killed six people and injured 42.

"Zelensky and his junta are the main obstacle to peace. As long as they are in power, there can be no talk of any security for Ukraine or Russia," Mironov told TASS.

He added that the attack on Bryansk is yet another "heinous war crime" committed by the Kiev regime. The lawmaker noted that the attack occurred literally the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed conflict resolution prospects in a telephone conversation.

"And in response, Ukrainian Nazis, together with British troops, launched a vile attack on civilians, trying to provoke us into further escalation. And, you know, I’m sure there must be an escalation on our part, but not the kind that Zelensky and his British masters dream of," Mironov noted.