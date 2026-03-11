Iran’s demands to US were not discussed during Putin-Pezeshkian telephone call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Iran's demands to the United States were not discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian during their telephone conversation on March 10, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"All of these issues were not discussed during that [telephone] conversation," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether the presidents discussed Iran's alleged demands to the United States, including guarantees against the resumption of hostilities, the right for a full peaceful nuclear fuel cycle as well as possible compensations.

The Kremlin’s press office announced on Tuesday night that Russian President Putin held a second telephone conversation in one week with Iranian President Pezeshkian "to continue their discussion of the situation in the Middle East in light of the United States and Israel's armed aggression against Iran."

Their previous telephone conversation took place on March 6, after Putin held a series of talks with leaders of the Persian Gulf countries. On March 9, Putin spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.