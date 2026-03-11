Ukrainian troops attack Russia’s Belgorod region using over 140 drones in past day

BELGOROD, March 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have launched more than 140 drones and over 10 munitions on localities in the bordering Russian region of Belgorod over the past day, the region’s operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

A minibus on the premises of an industrial site, a power transmission line, and four private homes were damaged in the Belgorod District as 25 drones were launched against it, of which 19 were downed and jammed.

Seven drones were launched on four other neighborhoods, causing no impact. In the Borisovka District, an outbuilding was damaged in an attack using two drones, and three private homes and a commercial facility were damaged in the Volokonovka District which came under seven drone attacks. Two apartments in two residential buildings, nine private homes, a power transmission line, a farm building, a commercial property, and an infrastructure facility as well as an office building were damaged in the Graivoron District which was attacked using six munitions and as many as 45 drones. The impact, if any, from a Ukrainian attack on the Krasnaya Yaruga District with six munitions and 37 drones has yet to be specified.

Meanwhile, a social facility was damaged as three drones were launched on the Rakitnoye District, and a company’s storehouse and a private home were damaged in a Ukrainian attack on the Shebekino District using 18 drones and an unidentified weapon.