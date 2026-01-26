Ukrainian troops fire 30 artillery shells on Kursk border area in past 24 hours

KURSK, January 26. /TASS/. Drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region two times, dropping bombs, and Russian air defenses have downed 24 enemy UAVs of various types in the region over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian army has also fired 30 artillery shells on evacuated areas, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on January 25 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (04:00 a.m. GMT) on January 26, as many as 24 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired 30 artillery shells on evacuated areas," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein added that drones attacked border areas of the Kursk Region twice, dropping explosives.