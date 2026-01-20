Speculations about reviving OSCE raise questions, it has fallen to rock bottom — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The idea of breathing a new life into the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is unlikely to succeed, as it has become a tool the West uses against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2025.

“Regarding the OSCE, you said that someone has called for its restructuring and revival. I don’t know to what extent revival is possible in this case. The OSCE has fallen to rock bottom. An organization founded on the principles of equality and consensus has completely mutated into a tool that the West, using its majority, sharpens daily against Russia,” he said.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia remains in the OSCE to support those participating countries that retain common sense. “Our position on the OSCE is that we continue to participate, not because we harbor any hopes or illusions — in the current situation, any hopes are illusions — but simply because we want to support those OSCE participating countries that adhere to common sense,” he noted.

Lavrov mentioned such soberly-minded countries as the CIS member-states, Hungary and Slovakia, but emphasized that “healthy forces” still exist in a number of other Western countries, too. “Therefore, we will continue to maintain contact with them and do our utmost to prevent the OSCE from burying itself,” he added.