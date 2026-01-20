Russia wants to clarify concept of US-proposed 'Peace Council' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia wants to clarify the concept of the US-proposed “Peace Council,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russia’s diplomatic activity in 2025.

According to him, Moscow received a “strange document called the ‘charter’ of the ‘Peace Council, ’” initially intended for the settlement in Palestine’ Gaza Strip. “This ‘council’ is to take on matters not only concerning the Gaza Strip, of which, I believe, the document makes no mention, but also the general resolution of conflicts around the world,” the diplomat recounted the “charter’s” content.

“We would certainly like to clarify the US’ conceptual and practical vision of this initiative,” Lavrov noted, “We are currently trying to clarify these matters, and will be in contact [regarding them]."