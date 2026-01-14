Russia to warmly welcome Namibian president — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia will be pleased to host President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on an visit, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said while opening talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"As we discussed in Cairo, we will be glad to host President Nandi-Ndaitwah in the Russian Federation. Notably, all previous Namibian presidents have visited Moscow," the minister said.

"We see a shared solidarity towards Russia and mutual goodwill, reflected in the attitude of our peoples and governments to promote political dialogue, economic cooperation, and humanitarian ties," Lavrov added.