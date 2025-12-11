Russia has reasons to believe US seeks fair settlement in Ukraine, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia remains optimistic about the United States' genuine commitment to a fair resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an ambassadorial roundtable discussion focused on Ukraine's settlement.

When asked about Russia's potential response, if diplomatic negotiations with the US fail and President Donald Trump withdraws from the peace process, Lavrov cautioned, "We never speculate on what might happen if someone suddenly changes their mind." He added, "Our confidence is grounded in numerous contacts with the United States - ranging from high-level meetings in Anchorage between the presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, to subsequent discussions involving aides, special representatives, and senior officials such as Russia’s Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State. These interactions reinforce our belief that the Americans are sincerely interested in resolving this conflict justly, while safeguarding the legitimate interests of all parties involved. That is the foundation of our approach."

"We are still waiting for information about how contacts between Zelensky, his European patrons, and the Trump administration have ended or will end," Lavrov added.