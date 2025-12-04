Russia to continue working towards Middle East peace — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Russia will continue its efforts to achieve long-term and sustainable stabilization in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing.

The diplomat noted that Russia maintains regular contacts with both Israeli leadership and Lebanese authorities and political forces. "We discuss the complex situation along the border, as well as all other pertinent issues. We are deeply concerned by the growing number of reports regarding Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreements that entered into force in November 2024, and we consistently convey to all involved parties our firm position on the necessity of avoiding any steps that could provoke an escalation of violence and a renewed armed conflict," Zakharova emphasized.

"We will undoubtedly continue, in cooperation with regional and international partners, efforts aimed at sustainable and long-term stabilization around Lebanon and in the Middle East as a whole," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated.