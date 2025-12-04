ST. PETERSBURG, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the idea of creating a European coalition for the construction of civilian bomb shelters to protect against potential alleged Russian aggression "crazy."

In her opinion, the project is unserious, and will likely be used as a vehicle for pocketing taxpayer money, given Europe's penchant for corruption.

At a briefing, the diplomat recalled that "on November 27, in Kiev, on the initiative of the Zelensky regime and Finland, a memorandum was signed on the creation of a new coalition for the construction of civil shelters," which includes Belgium, Ireland, Lithuania, Sweden, and EU nations. Zakharova noted that the stated goal of the coalition is "to increase the safety of the civilian population from continuous Russian artillery and missile strikes by creating a network of underground and other protective structures with a focus on the border area and the regions most vulnerable to shelling."

"Who are they going to protect? Ukrainians? Then where will all this be set up? I guess these shelters will be built closer to the Western side, right?" the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. She questioned the logic of Europe’s actions: "You, your nations, have just allocated more weapons and money for the Kiev regime to carry out shelling. And now you are immediately starting to worry about protecting Ukrainian citizens from harm. But why are they suffering? They are suffering from retaliatory strikes."

"Finland has spent the most on these needs. Or rather, it has been forced to pay. Similarly, Finland did not join NATO, but was forced to join. Now they are also being forced to pay," Zakharova added, noting that the coalition participants intend to allocate millions of euros for the establishment of shelters.

"Amid widespread theft by the Kiev regime and corrupt officials in Bankova, it is impossible to believe even for a second that the funds allocated by European sponsors for this latest crazy project will be used for their intended purpose," the spokeswoman said. In her view, "it is obvious that this latest coalition, this latest delusional project, will turn into a new scheme for plundering the funds of ordinary Europeans and enriching those lobbying for war to the last Ukrainian."