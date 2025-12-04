Two civilians killed, one injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Kherson Region

GENICHESK, December 4. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and one was injured in the Aleshkinsky district of the Kherson Region when a Ukrainian drone attacked a passenger car, Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"This morning, near the village of Novaya Mayachka in the Aleshkinsky district, a Ukrainian drone deliberately attacked a passenger car. Two men were killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured. Medical assistance was provided to the victim at the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo added that a Ukrainian drone also struck a cargo vehicle in the Bolshaya Kardashinka settlement. The driver jumped out of the vehicle before it exploded.

"The enemy also shelled Aleshki, Golaya Pristan, Gornostayevka, Gladkovka, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, and Tavriysk," Saldo added.