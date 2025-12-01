Over 30 houses hit in Belgorod by Ukrainian shelling this week

BELGOROD, December 1. /TASS/. Shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces has affected 31 residential properties in Belgorod over the past week, Deputy Mayor Maksim Balakhonov reported at a regional government meeting.

"During the past week, 31 more residential properties suffered damage: 29 apartments and 2 private houses. Concurrently, 35 properties were restored according to plan," he stated, adding that 231 properties still require repairs.

Balakhonov further noted that three vehicles were damaged in the city over the same period. Damage assessments are currently underway for six additional cars, while compensation payments are pending for 571 vehicle owners. Authorities aim to complete repairs and disburse compensation by December 7.