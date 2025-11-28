Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of November 22-28 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Zvanovka, Petrovskoye, Ivanopolye and Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Tikhoye and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zatishye and Novoye Zaporozhye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military targets over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on November 22-28 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, workshops for the production of ammunition and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, storage sites of unmanned boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 935 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 935 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in the Sumy and Chernigov Regions," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 935 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 81 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 14 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,575 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,575 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 38 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,575 personnel, a tank, 38 armored combat vehicles, including 15 NATO-produced armored vehicles, 138 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 77 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 33 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,650 personnel, two tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, among them six Western-made armored vehicles, 111 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 14 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 27 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,215 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 57 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

"During the week in Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Central and Dinas. They concluded the liberation of the neighborhoods Gornyak and Shakhtyorsky. As many as 6,585 buildings were mopped up of Ukrainian militants," the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "repelled 54 attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized, 82nd and 95th air assault brigades, 210th and 425th assault regiments to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group. Over 225 Ukrainian troops and 11 armored combat vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center "continued active offensive operations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and in the city’s southern part," it said.

"Over the week, the enemy lost more than 1,710 troops, a tank, 33 armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 3,215 personnel, two tanks, 57 armored combat vehicles, including eight US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 44 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,600 personnel, three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 70 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 485 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "improved their tactical position in the Zaporozhye Region and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 485 personnel, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 108 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 32 electronic warfare stations and 28 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian S-300 missile system, two Grad rocket launchers over week

Russian forces destroyed an S-300 surface-to-air missile system and two Grad multiple rocket launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an S-300 surface-to-air missile system, a Romanian-made APR-40 multiple rocket launcher and two Grad multiple rocket launchers," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,664 Ukrainian UAVs, five Neptune missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,664 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five Neptune missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, 13 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, five Neptune long-range missiles and 1,664 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,302 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,306 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,621 multiple rocket launchers, 31,607 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,890 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.