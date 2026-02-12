Human rights commissioner appeals to UN over illegal detention of Russians in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has sent a letter to the UN high commissioner for human rights over the continued illegal detention of ten residents of Russia’s Kursk Region in Ukraine.

"I have sent a letter to the UN high commissioner for human rights, informing him that ten people [from the Kursk Region] are still being held in Ukraine for no reason, in breach of the Geneva Conventions. I’m not giving up hope that both the international community and the reasonable decision-makers in Ukraine will react in some way," Moskalkova told reporters.

The official added that she was in dialogue with Ukraine on the return of Kursk residents.

According to Moskalkova, another two residents of the Kursk Region returned from Ukraine last Thursday, but ten people still remain in the neighboring country. The commissioner said earlier that some of the people that Kiev’s forces had taken to Ukraine during their incursion of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region were still being held there as hostages.