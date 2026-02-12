Cooperation between Russia’s, Burkina Faso’s militaries serves as exemplary — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russian military personnel and those of Burkina Faso serves as an example for many others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during negotiations in Moscow with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

"Cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, in the fight against terrorism and other threats that unfortunately remain in this part [the Sahel - TASS] of the African continent, also remains our most important priority. The way the military personnel of our two states interact is truly a model for many others," the top Russian diplomat said in his opening remarks, which have been published on the website of the Russian foreign ministry.

Lavrov also noted the interaction between the two countries at the United Nations. "It is, without exaggeration, exemplary," he emphasized. "I thank you for your support of Russian initiatives aimed at stabilizing the international situation. We particularly note your balanced, objective and honest position on the Ukrainian crisis."