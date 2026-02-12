Germany plans to reduce dependence on China, US in arms sector — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. German authorities plan to reduce the dependence of arms manufacturers on China and the United States regarding supply chains, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

In recent months, the German Defense Ministry’s officials have been assessing the share of China and the US in the supply of components and technologies to German companies, according to the agency. Concurrently, the ministry is preparing a plan to reduce these supplies and ensure greater independence.

As one of the measures aimed at achieving this goal, the Ministry of Defense proposes giving priority when signing contracts to those companies that have established European supply chains.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that Germany was arming itself at a record pace, with defense spending expected to increase 2.5-fold from 2021 to 2029, exceeding 175 bln euros.