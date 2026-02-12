West turns global majority against itself in pursuit of dominance — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Western nations, in their drive to maintain hegemony, are alienating the states of the global majority, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Zhirinovsky Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum.

"By recklessly striving to preserve hegemony, the Western camp is turning the global majority against itself," the senior diplomat said.

"Rejection of hegemony has taken deep root in their worldview, and rejection of neocolonial practices is now gaining ground. For us, these states form part of an emerging and increasingly robust international coalition for a more democratic and equitable world order," Ryabkov said.