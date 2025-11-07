Russia supports Korean peace initiatives that meet DPRK interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes only those peace initiatives on the Korean Peninsula that align with Pyongyang’s interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"With regard to all peace initiatives on the peninsula, Russia welcomes only those efforts to normalize the situation that fully correspond to the interests of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," Peskov stated.

The comments came after South Korea and Japan reported that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile eastward. Tokyo said the missile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone but nevertheless lodged a protest with Pyongyang.