LUGANSK, November 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces tried in vain to break through Russian defenses near the liberated settlement of Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region in the past day, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the past day, Ukrainian militants made several unsuccessful attempts to break through our defenses near the settlement of Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region. Their small maneuverable groups, backed by artillery and drone units, attacked Russian positions northeast of Kurilovka and south of Peschanoye. All attacks were repelled, and the enemy failed to break through the defense line," he said.

Marochko added that Kiev’s attacks near Peschanoye were aimed at cutting off Russian logistics routes in the area and retaking positions in the settlement.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region on October 17.