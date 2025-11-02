Strengthening ties with China is priority of Russia’s foreign policy — Deputy PM

NINGBO /China/, November 2. /TASS/. Strengthening friendly relations and strategic cooperation with China is a priority of Russian foreign policy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the plenary session of the 29th meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission for preparing regular meetings of the heads of government, held during his working visit to China.

"Strengthening the comprehensive, equal, and trusting partnership and strategic cooperation with friendly China is a priority of Russian foreign policy," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that as confirmation of this partnership, the heads of the two states — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping — held two in-person meetings this year, during which they outlined tasks for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

"Their dialogue is systematic and regular in nature, characterized by a high level of trust and mutual understanding," Chernyshenko emphasized.

He also noted that China is Russia’s key partner on the global stage.