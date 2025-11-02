Focus should be on Ukraine settlement work, not on Putin-Trump meeting — Peskov

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. What is required now is thorough work on the issues surrounding a settlement in Ukraine, rather than the rapid organization of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in response to a question about the possibility of promptly preparing in-person talks between the two leaders.

According to the Kremlin representative, there is currently no need for such a summit. "At this moment, what is needed is very meticulous work on the details of the settlement problem," Peskov noted.

The presidents of Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a meeting in Budapest and to begin preparations for it following their conversation on October 16. However, on October 23 Trump unexpectedly announced that the summit would be postponed indefinitely, stating that he would not be able to achieve "what is necessary" by the planned dates.

Putin has indicated that the meeting in Budapest has more likely been postponed than canceled, and that it was the United States that initiated the summit. The future of personal contacts at the highest level will therefore depend on the American side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized.