LUGANSK, November 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen are shooting at the civilian population of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and looting the city, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The expert pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Konstantinovka is catastrophic, and even Ukrainian volunteers have stopped helping those remaining in the city.

"Ukrainian militants do not treat the civilian population of Konstantinovka with much respect. There have been cases of shooting at civilians, looting, and other war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops. Therefore, everyone remaining there is waiting for the settlement's liberation as soon as possible, as their lives depend on it," he said.

Marochko noted that it is currently difficult to estimate the exact number of civilians remaining in the city, as fighting continues in Konstantinovka.