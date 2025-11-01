Russia says its aid to typhoon victims in Vietnam good faith gesture to close ally

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia has delivered humanitarian aid to typhoon victims in Vietnam, a testament to the good relations between Moscow and Hanoi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This gracious humanitarian act, carried out in the fastest possible time, is solid confirmation of the special nature of relations between the two countries. It was positively covered by the Vietnamese media and caused a wide public response," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry said that on October 30, a special flight from the Emergency Ministry delivered aid to Hanoi, for disbursement to the Vietnamese affected by typhoons that struck the central part of the country. The humanitarian operation was carried out on the instructions of the president and on behalf of the government. "30 tons of cargo, including tents, food, rescue boats and bedding, have been handed over to the Vietnamese side. The official handover ceremony was attended by Russian ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko," the ministry said.