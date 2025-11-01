EU engaged in state sponsorship of terrorism by financing Kiev — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. With its continued sponsorship of the Kiev regime, the European Union (EU) is complicit in international terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists.

The Russian diplomat was asked to comment on the reports that the European Commission may postpone its decision on expropriating Russia’s assets and, as an interim decision, decide to approve a six-month loan to Kiev due to objections by Belgium and a number of other EU countries.

"Every day, the EU is preoccupied with one thing only: how to invest more money in the Kiev regime. Plain and simple, this is sponsorship of terrorism, to use their own language. Only it’s not private funds, but the state backing international terrorism. This is what they are doing," she said

"An entire branched-out international structure called the Kiev regime is committing terrorist acts both against the civilians of the territories it considers its own and against the citizens of the Russian Federation whom it doesn’t consider its own but is completely aware that these are civilians," the diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, the Kiev regime attempts "to export this logic to other continents as well." "They are aiding militants, for example, on the African continent. Due to this, a number of African countries cut off their relations with the Kiev regime," she noted.